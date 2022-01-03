The Rise: Afena-Gyan started 2021 in Wenchi; now he’s celebrating New Year with Mourinho

Twelve (12) months ago, Afena-Gyan was playing non-league football in Wenchi in the Bono Region before joining the EurAfrica Academy.

He was unveiled as a player of Roma in March 2021 and has since not looked back, having taken the Serie A by storm.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Mourinho’s side beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

On New Year’s Day, the teenager was in the company of Mourinho and other Roma players as he shared a message to his fans.

“May this new year all your dreams turn into reality. And all your efforts into great achievements. Happy new year to everyone,” he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan’s second goal against Genoa has been voted by fans of AS Roma as the club’s goal of the year.

He was announced as the winner of the award at the Socios End of Year awards held on last Wednesday.

The goal came courtesy of the striker’s individual brilliance as he pounced on a loose ball before unleashing a curling effort from 35 yards that left the net bulging.

In a post on Twitter, Roma shared a video of the said goal accompanied by the caption: “Congratulations to Felix Afena-Gyan, after his strike against Genoa won our fan vote!”