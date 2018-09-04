Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

The UEFA Nations League explained


Football The UEFA Nations League explained

A heavyweight showdown in Munich between the last two World Cup winners, France and Germany, sets the ball rolling on Thursday as the inaugural UEFA Nations League gets under way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Antoine Griezmann's France face Germany in their inaugural UEFA Nations League match play

Antoine Griezmann's France face Germany in their inaugural UEFA Nations League match

(AFP)

A heavyweight showdown in Munich between the last two World Cup winners, France and Germany, sets the ball rolling on Thursday as the inaugural UEFA Nations League gets under way.

The new tournament sees the 55 European national teams split into four divisions, taking promotion and relegation to international football while also offering an alternative route to the 2020 European Championship, without replacing the qualifiers themselves.

AFP Sport tells you everything you need to know about the competition:

Fewer meaningless friendlies

The creation of the competition stems from the desire to replace meaningless friendly matches with more competitive games.

When Germany last hosted France, in a friendly last November, the number of emtpy seats in Cologne was striking and suggested that the appetite for such games was waning.

Meanwhile, smaller nations find it difficult to arrange friendly games, so UEFA believe they have come up with the perfect solution.

They are using their own coefficient to split their 55 member nations into four leagues, with the top 12 sides all in League A. The next 12 are in League B, followed by 15 in League C and the bottom 16 in League D.

Each group contains three or four teams, with everyone playing each other home and away between September and November this year.

Final four

The winners of the four groups in League A will go through to the finals from June 5-9 next year. Semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final will all be played, with the host country to be decided in December from among the finalist teams.

So there is a title and a trophy up for grabs, but also promotion and relegation with future Nations Leagues in mind.

The team finishing bottom of each group in Leagues A, B and C will be relegated, and replaced by those finishing top of the groups in Leagues B, C and D.

Euro 2020 places up for grabs

There will still be qualifiers for the 24-team Euro 2020. They will take place from March to November, 2019, with a draw to be held this coming December.

However, that will no longer be the only means of qualifying for that competition.

Twenty teams will make it to Euro 2020 from qualifying, with the top two in each of the 10 groups advancing. The remaining four places will be decided in March 2020, in the Nations League play-offs.

Each of the four leagues (A, B, C and D) will hold play-offs which will take place in March 2020 and which will be contested by the respective group winners, with semi-finals and a final being played.

However, if a group winner has already qualified via the classic route, then their spot will go to the next best-ranked team in their league. And if a league does not have four teams to compete, the remaining slots are allocated to teams from another league.

All of which means that one place at Euro 2020 will go to a team from League D, comprised of the continent's traditional minnows.

Meanwhile, teams will still be free to play friendly matches when the opportunity arises, hence why Scotland and Belgium meet in Glasgow this Friday, for example.

UEFA Nations League draw

League A

Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands

Group 2: Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland

Group 3: Italy, Poland, Portugal

Group 4: Croatia, England, Spain

League B

Group 1: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine

Group 2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey

Group 3: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Group 4: Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Wales

League C

Group 1: Albania, Israel, Scotland

Group 2: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary

Group 3: Bulgaria, Cyprus, Norway, Slovenia

Group 4: Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia

League D

Group 1: Andorra, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia

Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino

Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, Malta

Group 4: Armenia, Macedonia, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus
Football: France, Germany to launch inaugural UEFA Nations League Football France, Germany to launch inaugural UEFA Nations League
Football: German FA boss Grindel confident Ozil affair doesn't threaten Euro 2024 bid Football German FA boss Grindel confident Ozil affair doesn't threaten Euro 2024 bid
La Liga: Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record
Football: Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals Football Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals
The Best: Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year The Best Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
8 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble...bullet
9 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed La Liga new boys Huesca 8-2 at the weekend
Football Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off stadium seats
Super Clash 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract
Football 'General' Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has given his backing to Jose Mourinho
Football Man Utd headed in right direction under Mourinho, insists Schmeichel