Speaking in an interview on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM, the former Udinese midfielder called on players to focus on their training and ignore the notion of playing with juju.

“Juju in football is not real, a lot of them are all psychological; if you’re not too advanced, you might believe there is some superstition in football,” he told show host Nana Romeo.

“I’ve played the Ghana premier league, I’ve played international football and we hear these things but from my experience, it’s not real, they are lies,” he added.

He advised: “If you don’t train hard and rely on superstition or juju, you’ll end up embarrassing yourself, so, I think working hard on the pitch, personal training and all is better than focusing your energy believing in juju, it’s all psychology”, he said.

According to the U-20 Fifa World Cup winner, there is no juju in football, adding that all enchantments by players and teams ahead of football games are nothing but psychological games.

There have been occasions where players of a team refuse to be the first to step out of the tunnel during a football game over hexing fears.

Pulse Ghana

Some teams also, especially in the Ghana Premier League, walk out waving white handkerchiefs or wrap them around their wrists.

Some players also sprinkle salt and other whitish powdery substances on the pitch before kickoff, fuelling the perception of black magic in football.

He played in the Ghana Premier League for Berekum Arsenal and later Asante Kotoko.