There’s nothing wrong with players drinking and smoking after games – Dan Quaye

Evans Annang

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender, Dan Quaye has downplayed the demonization of Ghanaian players in recent times.

He said players drinking alcohol and smoking after games is not a crime.

According to Dan Quaye, this practice is a norm all over the world therefore it is baffling that it is demonized only in Ghana.

He said drinking and smoking are regular things players in Europe engage in to celebrate an achievement or regain energy.

"Drinking and smoking are everywhere in the world of football. In Germany, Spain, England and other countries, players take cups of beer to regain lost energy after a game, others smoke as a sign of enjoyment after a match win," the ex-Great Olympic player said on Agyenkwa FM, 101.9.

The former Great Olympics player said it was a norm for him to take a bottle of alcohol after their victories over rivals Asante Kotoko. He noted that Ghanaians must stop treating drinking and smoking as a heinous crimes for players.

"It's only in our country that when a player is seen drinking then it's a taboo and for that matter become a big news in the public"

"In my playing days, I used to drink a bottle of Guinness. When we win a game, it's just a moment to feel happy.”

"Even when we beat Kotoko to win the super cup, I drunk one bottle of Guinness after the game''.

Dan Quaye was responding to comments by Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe that some of their players smoke and drink before games.

Evans Annang

