These are the 11 times Cristiano Ronaldo saw red

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed the matching off orders as Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 at Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

1. Saturday, May 15, 2004, Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 2

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed his first red card in 2004 in a game against Aston Villa. He scored in that game, but he was booked for the second time for diving and time wasting later.

His first booking was eventually rescinded meaning he didn't have to serve a suspension.

2. Saturday, January 14, 2006, Manchester City 3 Manchester United 1

The former Real Madrid striker was sent off for a tackle on Andy Cole as Manchester United suffered a 1-3 defeat against their city rivals Manchester City.

3. Wednesday, August 15, 2007, Portsmouth 1 Manchester United 1

Cristiano Ronaldo received a straight red card for head-butting Portmouth midfielder Richard Hughes in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

4. Sunday, November 30, 2008, Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1

The Portuguese suffered a red card in yet another Manchester derby. He was booked twice for tripping Shaun Wright-Phillips and then a deliberate handball.

5. December 5, 2009, Real Madrid 4 Almeria 2

Cristiano Ronaldo saw red following two yellow cards as Real Madrid defeated Almeira 4-2. He missed a penalty and also registered his name on the score sheet

6. January 24, 2010, Real Madrid 2 Malaga 0

Just a month later Ronaldo doubled his count of red cards at the Bernabeu when he elbowed Malaga midfielder Patrick Mtiliga in the face as he tried to escape the Dane's clutches. Earlier, the Portuguese had scored both Madrid's goals in a 2-0 win.

7. May 17, 2013, Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 2

On a disastrous night for Real as they lost a Madrid derby for the first time in 14 years, Ronaldo kicked out at Atletico captain Gabi in the final few minutes and was shown a straight red.

8. February 2, 2014, Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo was given a three-game ban after clashing with Athletic defender Carlos Gurpegi and then showing his disagreement with the referee when he was shown a straight red card as he left the field.

9. January 24, 2015, Cordoba 1 Real Madrid 2

Arguably his most violent discretion as he kicked out at Cordoba defender Edimar.

10. August 13, 2017, Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Ronaldo packed plenty of action in a 24-minute appearance as a second-half substitute as he smashed into the top corner to give Madrid a 2-1 lead.

However, his decision to celebrate by removing his shirt to flex his muscles proved costly as he was booked and just two minutes later saw a second yellow card for diving in the referee's eyes in an attempt to win a penalty.

11. September 19, 2018, Valencia v Juventus

Ronaldo ends his Champions League debut for Juventus in tears after being sent off against Valencia.

Ronaldo was shown a red card by German referee Felix Brych in the 29th minute at Estadio Mestalla after an altercation with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.