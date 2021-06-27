These are the 18-men Kotoko will use to battle Hearts of Oak today

In a game billed up as a potential decider of who wins the 2021 Ghana Premier League, both teams are leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face off against their fiercest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the nation’s capital today.
In a game billed up as a potential decider of who wins the 2021 Ghana Premier League, both teams are leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious.
Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has named a strong 18-man squad to do the battle.
He has, however, axed club captain Felix Annan and defender Waha Adams have been axed from the traveling squad while first choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Christopher Nakai Nettey and Emmanuel Keyekeh have all returned.
With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.
BELOW ARE THE 18-MEN TO BATTLE FOR KOTOKO
GOALKEEPERS
Razak Abalora Kwame Baah
DEFENDERS
Ibrahim Imoro Habib Mohammed Andrews Kwadwo Appau Christopher Nettey Abdul Ganiu Ismael Patrick Kojo Asmah Samuel Frimpong Mubarik Yussif
MIDFIELDERS
Fabio Gama Dos Santos Emmanuel Gyamfi Augustine Okrah Kwame Adom Frimpong Mudasiru Salifu Emmanuel Keyekeh
FORWARDS
Evans Adomako Francis Andy Kumi
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh