These are the 18-men Kotoko will use to battle Hearts of Oak today

Authors:

Evans Annang

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face off against their fiercest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the nation’s capital today.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko
Kumasi Asante Kotoko

In a game billed up as a potential decider of who wins the 2021 Ghana Premier League, both teams are leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious.

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has named a strong 18-man squad to do the battle.

He has, however, axed club captain Felix Annan and defender Waha Adams have been axed from the traveling squad while first choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Christopher Nakai Nettey and Emmanuel Keyekeh have all returned.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

BELOW ARE THE 18-MEN TO BATTLE FOR KOTOKO

GOALKEEPERS

Razak Abalora Kwame Baah

DEFENDERS

Ibrahim Imoro Habib Mohammed Andrews Kwadwo Appau Christopher Nettey Abdul Ganiu Ismael Patrick Kojo Asmah Samuel Frimpong Mubarik Yussif

MIDFIELDERS

Fabio Gama Dos Santos Emmanuel Gyamfi Augustine Okrah Kwame Adom Frimpong Mudasiru Salifu Emmanuel Keyekeh

FORWARDS

Evans Adomako Francis Andy Kumi

