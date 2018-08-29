These are the former winners of the UEFA Goal of the Season

news

Barcelona ace has been named twice as the player with the most beautiful goal in European club football.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Juventus last season in the UEFA Champions League beat off competition from Marseille's attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet's goal against RB Leipzig to win the goal of the season.

However, Lionel Messi who has two honours is the most successful.

UEFA.com Goal of the Season roll of honour

2018: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) v Juventus, 03/04/18

2017: Mario Mandžukić (Juventus) v Real Madrid, 03/06/17

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Roma, 24/11/15

2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Bayern, 06/05/15