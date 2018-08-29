These are the former winners of the UEFA Goal of the Season

Lionel Messi is the only player whose goal has twice won the UEFA Goal of the season, since the inception of the award.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Juventus last season in the UEFA Champions League beat off competition from Marseille's attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet's goal against RB Leipzig to win the goal of the season.
READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien
However, Lionel Messi who has two honours is the most successful.
READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward
UEFA.com Goal of the Season roll of honour
2018: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) v Juventus, 03/04/18
2017: Mario Mandžukić (Juventus) v Real Madrid, 03/06/17
2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Roma, 24/11/15
2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Bayern, 06/05/15