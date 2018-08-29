Pulse.com.gh logo
These are the former winners of the UEFA Goal of the Season


Lionel Messi is the only player whose goal has twice won the UEFA Goal of the season, since the inception of the award.

Barcelona ace has been named twice as the player with the most beautiful goal in European club football.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Juventus last season in the UEFA Champions League beat off competition from Marseille's attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet's goal against  RB Leipzig to win the goal of the season.

However, Lionel Messi who has two honours is the most successful.

UEFA.com Goal of the Season roll of honour

2018: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) v Juventus, 03/04/18

2017: Mario Mandžukić (Juventus) v Real Madrid, 03/06/17

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Roma, 24/11/15

2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Bayern, 06/05/15

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning overhead goal for Real Madrid against current club Juventus wins UEFA's goal of the season.
Football Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juventus wins UEFA goal of season
