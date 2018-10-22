Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018

Hosts Ghana have been handed a difficult draw in the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

  • Published:
These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018 play

These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Hosts Ghana were handed a tricky group for the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations when they were drawn to face Cameroon and Mali in Group A.

The Black Queens, who will based in the capital Accra, will also take on Algeria following the draw for African women’s flagship competition on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Barcelona have failed to beat Madrid without Messi since 2004

Title holders Nigeria got what looks like a favourable group as they will play South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B in the coastal city of Cape Coast.

The Black Queens will play the opening match of the competition on 17 November when they take on Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana will play Mali three days later before wrapping up their group campaign against giants Cameroon on 23 November in Accra.

play These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018

 

The Super Falcons will open their campaign on 18 November in Cape Coast before tackling Zambia at the same venue three days later.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Nigeria, eight-time winners, will complete their group phase matches with their clash with Kenya on 24 November.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.

This year’s competition, to be held in the West African country for the first time, also serves as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

 

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.

 

Below are the groups;

Group A

Ghana

Algeria

Mali

Cameroon

 

Group B

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

Kenya

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah
Football: Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo Football Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo
Football: Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future Football Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future
I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyan I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyan
Football: Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat Football Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat
Football: CAF history seekers Primeiro hold slim advantage Football CAF history seekers Primeiro hold slim advantage

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi...bullet
3 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect run brokenbullet
4 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in...bullet
5 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
6 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
7 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League...bullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in...bullet
10 Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoilsbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
2 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
3 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
9 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet

Football

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has been on trial with Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football Bolt 'offered cut-price deal' in Australia - media
Julen Lopetegui is under pressure as Real Madrid coach.
Football Lopetegui on the brink as Madrid seek morale-boosting win over Plzen
Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund in August 2017, rejecting a contract extension at Manchester City
Football Loud and clear: English teen stars Sancho, Nelson shine in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo got a hero's welcome when he returned to Old Trafford with Real Madrid in 2013
Football Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for Manchester United
X
Advertisement