These four clubs have qualified for semis

Ahly cruised to the semi-finals with much ease after thrashing Horoya 4-0
Horoya Athletic Club - Guinea 0 : 0 Al Ahly - Egypt
Al Ahly - Egypt 4 : 0 Horoya Athletic Club - Guinea
The Cairo giants edged out Horoya 4-0 on aggregate
Entente Sportive de Setif - Algeria 1 : 0 Wydad Athletic Club - Morocco
Wydad Athletic Club - Morocco 0 : 0 Entente Sportive de Setif - Algeria
The Algerians advanced 1-0 on aggregate
Esperance Sportive de Tunis - Tunisia 2 : 1 ES Sahel - Tunisia
ES Sahel - Tunisia 0 : 1 Esperance Sportive de Tunis- Tunisia
Esperance progressed 3-1 on aggregate
Primeiro de Agosto - Angola 0 : 0 TP Mazembe - DR Congo
TP Mazembe - DR Congo 1 : 1 Primeiro de Agosto - Angola
The Angolans qualified via the away goal rule