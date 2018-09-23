These four clubs have qualified for semis

news

Four clubs namely Al Ahly, Setif, Esperance and Primeiro de Agosto have advanced to the last four of the CAF Champions League.

Horoya Athletic Club - Guinea 0 : 0 Al Ahly - Egypt

Al Ahly - Egypt 4 : 0 Horoya Athletic Club - Guinea

The Cairo giants edged out Horoya 4-0 on aggregate

READ MORE: Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates-Jerome Boateng

Entente Sportive de Setif - Algeria 1 : 0 Wydad Athletic Club - Morocco

Wydad Athletic Club - Morocco 0 : 0 Entente Sportive de Setif - Algeria

The Algerians advanced 1-0 on aggregate

READ MORE: Five African players who went broke after retirement

Esperance Sportive de Tunis - Tunisia 2 : 1 ES Sahel - Tunisia

ES Sahel - Tunisia 0 : 1 Esperance Sportive de Tunis- Tunisia

Esperance progressed 3-1 on aggregate

Primeiro de Agosto - Angola 0 : 0 TP Mazembe - DR Congo

TP Mazembe - DR Congo 1 : 1 Primeiro de Agosto - Angola

The Angolans qualified via the away goal rule