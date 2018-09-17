news

Eight countries are set to contest in the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations to be staged in Tanzania.

The Black Starlets of Ghana will be the biggest absentee from the tournament after they lost 1-3 on penalties to the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in the final of the West Africa Zone B qualifiers.

Below is the full list of the eight nations that will be doing battle for a place in the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Tanzania (hosts) from Central-East Zone

Morocco from North Zone

Senegal from West A Zone

Guinea from West A Zone

Nigeria from West B Zone

Cameroon from Central Zone

Uganda from Central-East Zone

Angola from South Zone