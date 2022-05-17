Over the weekend, a video of a phone thief who was caught by some residents of Akoto Lante, near James Town, went viral on social media.
Thief who was fed, clothed apologises to Referee Somo for stealing his phone
It has been revealed that the thief who was arrested, made to clean a gutter, fed and clothed, stole a mobile phone belonging to Referee Somo.
In videos that were shared on Twitter, the thief was made to clean a dirty gutter in the community before being given food to eat by his captors.
He was then given fresh clothes to wear and made to promise not to ever steal from any other community when allowed to go scot-free.
“You Ghana people are very good people. If it were a different community, they would have killed me. I won’t steal again,” the thief said in one of the videos.
In a separate video posted on Twitter, though, the thief was seen being marched to apologise to Referee Somo, who the stolen phone was said to belong to.
Referee Somo, whose real name is Alexander Cofie, doubles as an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service and a barber.
Last year, he went viral on social media after videos showed him dancing to entertain fans during a community game.
His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.
