The stolen items are cables for the reinstallation of floodlights at the Len Clay Sports.

“The items are cables for the installation of the spoilt floodlights at the stadium. The items worth over USD$172,000.

“However, plans are underway to get the issue fixed.

“The police have started an investigation into the matter to bright the perpetuators of the crime to book,” Emmanuel Frimpong CEO of Ashanti Gold told Pulse.com.gh.

There are also reports the thieves dug a tunnel to get into the stadium to steal the cables meant for the floodlights.

Meanwhile, the Len Clay Sports Stadium is supposed to undergo reinspection before it is approved by the Club Licensing Board for usage for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Only four stadia namely Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Nana Gyemang Badu Park and WAFA Park have been cleared for usage by the board.

The Ghana Premier League will kick off on November 13, 2020.

AshGold will open the season with a clash against Karela FC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.