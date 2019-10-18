Thomas Partey’s home was burgled twice in a week recently. The first happened after he had left for a UEFA Champions League game against Lokomotiv Moscow and the second one followed a league.

READ MORE: Black Stars players should be paid reasonable winning bonus: George Afriyie

The 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder’s home was invaded just a week after Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro had suffered a similar fate in the Spanish capital.

But according to reports the armed robbers who stormed the apartments of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid players have been apprehended.

Although there has yet to be an official confirmation, police sources told ESPN on Thursday the Guardia Civil are working on the basis the same group also burgled the houses of players including Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez, Zinedine Zidane, Isco and Karim Benzema.

Possessions were stolen in the majority of cases but in the incidents involving Morata and Thomas, their families were home at the time the robbers entered.

There has been a long list of footballers in Spain who have been burgled in recent months from clubs such as Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis (Gerard Pique, Arthur, Samuel Umtiti, Gabriel Paulista, Funes Mori, William Carvalho), but it has yet to be confirmed whether the arrested group is responsible.

Partey must be a relieved man to hear the news of the arrest of the people who have created much insecurity for him and his family.

Thomas Partey is in top shape this season, having been influential in the watertight Atletico Madrid midfield.