Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says he’s undecided about retiring from the national team, but hinted “it could be my last AFCON.”

Ghanaian hearts were once again broken after Tunisia secured a penalty shootout win over the Black Stars in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Following what was a tensed 1-1 draw after both regulation time and extra time, the North African side triumphed in the shootout.

Caleb Ekuban’s miss proved to be Ghana’s undoing, as Tunisia netted all their penalties to emerged 5-4 winners.

Gyan replaced Andre Ayew for the last eight minutes of the game and went on to play full throttle in extra time as the Black Stars were handed another painful exit.

Speaking to the press in the aftermath of the game, the 33-year-old said he may have played his last AFCON tournament.

"I don't really know right now but it could be my last Africa Cup of Nations but you might never know, I have to go home and think about it,” Gyan said.

The Kayserispor forward has previously spoken about the possibility of retiring from national duty following the 2019 AFCON.

However, it is currently unknown if he will go ahead to call time on his Black Stars career after 16 years of playing for the team.

Meanwhile, Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.