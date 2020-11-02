Asamoah Gyan sealed a four-year lucrative deal with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities on transfer deadline.

The deal which worth $250,000 a year, will season see the 34-year-old pocket $1 million within the four-year period.

Asamoah Gyan’s move to Accra based side has been the talking point on social media and the Ghanaian media.

Countryman who is one of the ardent critics of the former Sunderland striker has also reacted to the groundbreaking.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan after the announcement of the deal by Legon Cities and the Ghana Football Association also took to his Twitter handle to explain why he joined Legon Cities.

"Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with @legoncitiesfc. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every details of the club. Thanks for your support," he tweeted

Gyan had been available since his contract with Indian side NorthEast United expired in February. He was first linked to Asante Kotoko, but the deal fell through after the Porcupine Warriors reportedly failed to meet his asking price of $500,000

Legon Cities came into the picture after talks with Kotoko collapsed and have now managed to seal a deal with him.

Asamoah Gyan last played in the Ghana Premier League in the 2003 season with Liberty Professionals, which was his debut season and he bagged 10 goals, but left for Udinese before the season ended.

He has had an illustrious career, having played for Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, etc.

At the national team level Asamoah Gyan has represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups and he is Africa’s all-time top scorer in the Mundial.

Gyan is also Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League starts on 14th November, 2020.