This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s return

This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s return

Paris Saint Germain are ready to sell Neymar for £190million to Barcelona FC according reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old Brazilian skipper forced a move away from Barcelona to PSG for a £198m world record fee.

Neymar has lived up to the billing with the French capital side, having bagged 39 goals in 41 games in all competitions, but the only disappointment is that the Parisians suffered a round of 16 elimination from the UEFA Champions League, despite winning the French Ligue 1.

 Reports in Spain say Neymar is still not happy with life in France and has been given the green light to join any club of his choice next season by the president of Paris Saint Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

And it is understood PSG agreed a release clause in Neymar's contract, which will come into play at the end of his third season in Paris.

Neymar who left Barcelona in a bizarre fashion is still dear to the hearts of many Barcelona faithful especially his former playing mate, making him fancy a return to the Catalans.

It is expected that Barcelona would rather swallow their ego and repurchase Neymar instead, rather than seeing him join their bitterest rivals Real Madrid- Florentino Perez has expressed interest in the Brazilian

