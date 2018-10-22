This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners per-week

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Usain Bolt has been offered a deal as a professional footballer by Australian side Central Coast Mariners that would see the Jamaican receive a wage of £1,500-a-week.

However, it is reported that Usain Bolt is disturbed because the deal offered is way below the £82,000 wage discussed with the club.

The wage offered the Olympian would place him in the bottom half of the Aussie outfit's wage structure.

But speaking after a 1-1 draw in their season opener, Mariners boss Mike Mulvey said he was not aware a deal was on the table.

He also questioned whether Bolt would make it into his first-team.

Mulvey said: “I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.

“But you have a look at our frontline today and you wonder if he could get into any of those positions, wouldn’t you?”

A-League commentator Simon Hill has slammed the Mariners for pursuing Bolt.

He insisted: “I’ve been against this particular experiment from day one.

“I think it’s great that he’s brought publicity to the league, but if anybody is seriously trying to tell me that Usain Bolt can break into that Mariners team, they are having a laugh.

But 44-cap ex-Socceroos star Robbie Slater reckons the reported deal would be a fair price.

He added: “Well, if he signs and it’s about $150,000, that’s about correct.

“If you want to be a footballer, yeah, that’s great, follow your dreams, but it shouldn’t be about the money.”