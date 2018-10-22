Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners per-week

The fastest man in the history of athletics has been offered a deal by Australian side

  • Published:
This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners per-week play

This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners per-week

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Usain Bolt has been offered a deal as a professional footballer by Australian side Central Coast Mariners that would see the Jamaican receive a wage of £1,500-a-week.

However, it is reported that Usain Bolt is disturbed because the deal offered is way below the £82,000 wage discussed with the club.

The wage offered the Olympian would place him in the bottom half of the Aussie outfit's wage structure.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

But speaking after a 1-1 draw in their season opener, Mariners boss Mike Mulvey said he was not aware a deal was on the table.

He also questioned whether Bolt would make it into his first-team.

Mulvey said: “I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.

“But you have a look at our frontline today and you wonder if he could get into any of those positions, wouldn’t you?”

A-League commentator Simon Hill has slammed the Mariners for pursuing Bolt.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

He insisted: “I’ve been against this particular experiment from day one.

“I think it’s great that he’s brought publicity to the league, but if anybody is seriously trying to tell me that Usain Bolt can break into that Mariners team, they are having a laugh.

But 44-cap ex-Socceroos star Robbie Slater reckons the reported deal would be a fair price.

He added: “Well, if he signs and it’s about $150,000, that’s about correct.

“If you want to be a footballer, yeah, that’s great, follow your dreams, but it shouldn’t be about the money.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes
Football: Chelsea coach Ianni charged over Mourinho fracas Football Chelsea coach Ianni charged over Mourinho fracas
My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah
These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018 These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018
Football: Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo Football Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo
Football: Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future Football Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi...bullet
3 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect run brokenbullet
4 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in...bullet
5 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
6 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
7 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League...bullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in...bullet
10 Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoilsbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
2 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
3 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
7 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
8 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC...bullet

Football

I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyan
Spartak Moscow have sacked their coach, Italian Massimo Carrera
Football Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat
Reaching the penultimate stage of the elite African club competition this year is a remarkable achievement by Primeiro, whose financial backers include the Angolan military
Football CAF history seekers Primeiro hold slim advantage
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has been on trial with Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football Bolt 'offered cut-price deal' in Australia - media
X
Advertisement