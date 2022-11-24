Though scoring the first goal for an African team at this year’s World Cup, the Black Stars lost the game by two goals to three.
This is how the Black Stars players fared in their 3-2 loss against Portugal
Ghana kicked off its 2022 World Cup with a loss against Portugal at the iconic Stadium 947 in Qatar this evening.
Conceding to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the second half, Ghana equalized through captain Dede Ayew but two quick goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao increased Portugal’s lead.
Below is how the starting 11 of the Black Stars fared
Lawrence Ati Zigi: 6/10 – Making his debut for Ghana in a major international tournament, At Zigi was relatively calm in posts
Alidu Seidu: 6/10 – The Clemont Foot defender was one Ghana’s bright spots in the match. His explosive runs into the Portuguese half in the second nearly caused a goal for the Black Stars.
Baba Rahman: 4/10 – Playing as a left wingback, Baba Rahman was off his usual best. He barely made runs into the opposition half and had to be covered defensively a lot of times by Mohammed Salisu. A lapse in concentration by him made Portugal score their second goal through Joao Felix. Rahman however assisted Osman Bukari for Ghana’s second goal.
Daniel Amartey: 6/10 – The Leicester City defender showed once again why he is the Black Stars first choice centerback. Amartey looked comfortable starting Ghana’s attack from the back. A misplaced pass early in the second half nearly gifted Portugal a goal
Mohammed Salisu: 7/10 – For his challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo that was wrongly adjudged a penalty, Salisu showed why he was one of Ghana’s in form players ging into the tournament. He made a lot tackles and clearances on the left side of the 3-man defense.
Alexander Djiku: 6/10 – The Racing Strasbourg defender had a fairly decent game. He was rarely troubled by the Portuguese attack though Ghana conceded 3 goals
Salis Abdul Samed: 7/10 – What a tournament debut Samed had in this game for the Black Stars. Playing in a double pivot midfield with Thomas Partey, the Lens midfielder anchored the centre of the pitch excellently well for the Black Stars
Mohammed Kudus: 7/10 – Kudus Mohammed had the brightest chances for Ghana in the game and it came as no surprise when he assisted Andre Ayew for Ghana’s equalizer in the second half
Thomas Partey: 5/10 – The Arsenal midfielder had another lackluster performance for the Black Stars. For his quality and standards, Partey was hugely ineffective in midfield for Ghana
Andre Ayew: 7/10 – Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew showed why his influence in the Black Stars cannot be overemphasized. After the Black Stars went down with a Ronaldo penalty for Portugal, Ayew showed up to connect a Kudus cross for Ghana’s and Africa’s 1st goal at this tournament in Qatar
Inaki Williams: 6/10 – The Athletic Bilbao forward was all alone on his own in the game. Playing as the lone forward, he lacked good services from the Ghanaian midfielder. Williams should have levelled the game for the Black Stars when he surreptitiously got the ball from the Portuguese goalkeeper in injury time but couldn’t convert.
