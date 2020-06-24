The group of Players led by former Back Stars defender Lee Addy in a viral video poured out the hardship they are currently going through in the East African country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The borders of Ghana have remained closed since March when the Coronavirus hit its peak in the country as one of the measures by the state to ensure the virus is not imported into the country any longer.

Several Ghanaian players living in the diaspora of which Ghanaian players are no exception to that have called on the government to airlift them into the country to save them from the current difficulties they have been subjected to because they have lost their jobs.

Lee Addy who spoke on behalf of Ghanaian players living in Ethiopia has made a passionate appeal to the Government of Ghana to airlift them since they their contracts have been terminated because football activities have been suspended.

“They said that we should pay $2,000 to be put on a cargo car. Aside that they can’t do anything for us. Things are going the wrong way for us here,” Lee Addy said.

“If the Government is listening to us now, then we are appealing to them to come to our aid. Because there are some people that an arrangement has been made for them”.

Below is the list of players stranded in Ethiopia as published by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Lee Addy

Kweku Andoh

Latif Mohammed

Muntari Tagoe

Rahim Osman

Tuffour Frimpong

Aaron Amoah

Wamu Mohammed

Isaac Oduro

Bismark Oppong

Bismark Appiah

Alhassan Nuhu

Fusieni Nuhu

Mawuli Osei

Iddrisu Nafiu

Amos Acheampong

Frimpong Manso

Yakubu Mohammed

Isaac Amuzu

Kalusha Alhassan

Richmond Adongo

Adam Masalachi

Asiedu Benjamin