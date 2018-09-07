This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya

news

Ghana will take on Kenya on Saturday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Moi Stadium in the city of Kassarani.

The game will kick-off at 1:00pm Ghanaian time, which is 4:00pm Kenyan time.

The Black Stars were camping in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, but they touched down on Kenyan soil on Thursday night.

Last year June, Ghana thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 in their group F clash and they are looking forward to put another East African side in Kenya to sleep.

Kenya’s best player Victor Wanyama didn’t join the camp of the Harambee Stars to be assessed against the request of the French coach of the side, after returning from injury.

Kwadwo Asamoah, who plies his trade with Inter Milan is expected to feature for the Black Stars after ending his four year break from international break.