This is the list of all winners of the FIFA Player of the Year

news

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is the latest winner of the FIFA Player of the Year award after beating Salah and Ronaldo to the gong on Monday.

READ MORE: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Pulse Ghana Sports has compiled a list of all winners of the award, including the 1 and 2 runners-up since its inception in 1991

READ MORE: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Year Rank Player Team

FIFA World Player of the Year (1991–2009)

1991 1st Germany Lothar Matthäus Italy Internazionale

2nd France Jean-Pierre Papin France Marseille

3rd England Gary Lineker England Tottenham Hotspur

1992 1st Netherlands Marco van Basten Italy Milan

2nd Bulgaria Hristo Stoichkov Spain Barcelona

3rd Germany Thomas Häßler Italy Roma

1993 1st Italy Roberto Baggio Italy Juventus

2nd Brazil Romário Spain Barcelona

3rd Netherlands Dennis Bergkamp Italy Internazionale

1994 1st Brazil Romário Spain Barcelona

2nd Bulgaria Hristo Stoichkov Spain Barcelona

3rd Italy Roberto Baggio Italy Juventus

1995 1st Liberia George Weah[note 1] Italy Milan

2nd Italy Paolo Maldini Italy Milan

3rd Germany Jürgen Klinsmann[note 2] Germany Bayern Munich

1996 1st Brazil Ronaldo[note 3] Spain Barcelona

2nd Liberia George Weah Italy Milan

3rd England Alan Shearer[note 4] England Newcastle United

1997 1st Brazil Ronaldo Italy Internazionale

2nd Brazil Roberto Carlos Spain Real Madrid

3rd Netherlands Dennis Bergkamp England Arsenal

France Zinedine Zidane Italy Juventus

1998 1st France Zinedine Zidane Italy Juventus

2nd Brazil Ronaldo Italy Internazionale

3rd Croatia Davor Šuker Spain Real Madrid

1999 1st Brazil Rivaldo Spain Barcelona

2nd England David Beckham England Manchester United

3rd Argentina Gabriel Batistuta Italy Fiorentina

2000 1st France Zinedine Zidane Italy Juventus

2nd Portugal Luís Figo[note 5] Spain Real Madrid

3rd Brazil Rivaldo Spain Barcelona

2001 1st Portugal Luís Figo Spain Real Madrid

2nd England David Beckham England Manchester United

3rd Spain Raúl Spain Real Madrid

2002 1st Brazil Ronaldo[note 6] Spain Real Madrid

2nd Germany Oliver Kahn Germany Bayern Munich

3rd France Zinedine Zidane Spain Real Madrid

2003 1st France Zinedine Zidane Spain Real Madrid

2nd France Thierry Henry England Arsenal

3rd Brazil Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

2004 1st Brazil Ronaldinho Spain Barcelona

2nd Portugal Deco Spain Barcelona

3rd Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko Italy Milan

2005 1st Brazil Ronaldinho Spain Barcelona

2nd England Frank Lampard England Chelsea

3rd Cameroon Samuel Eto'o Spain Barcelona

2006 1st Italy Fabio Cannavaro[note 7] Spain Real Madrid

2nd France Zinedine Zidane Spain Real Madrid

3rd Brazil Ronaldinho Spain Barcelona

2007 1st Brazil Kaká Italy Milan

2nd Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

3rd Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo England Manchester United

2008 1st Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo England Manchester United

2nd Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

3rd Spain Fernando Torres England Liverpool

2009 1st Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

2nd Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo[note 8] Spain Real Madrid

3rd Spain Xavi Spain Barcelona

FIFA Ballon d'Or (2010–2015)

2010 1st Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

2nd Spain Andrés Iniesta Spain Barcelona

3rd Spain Xavi Spain Barcelona

2011 1st Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

2nd Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

3rd Spain Xavi Spain Barcelona

2012 1st Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

2nd Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

3rd Spain Andrés Iniesta Spain Barcelona

2013 1st Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

2nd Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

3rd France Franck Ribéry Germany Bayern Munich

2014 1st Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

2nd Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

3rd Germany Manuel Neuer Germany Bayern Munich

2015 1st Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

2nd Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

3rd Brazil Neymar Spain Barcelona

The Best FIFA Men's Player (2016–present)

2016 1st Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

2nd Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

3rd France Antoine Griezmann Spain Atlético Madrid

2017 1st Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid

2nd Argentina Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona

3rd Brazil Neymar France Paris Saint-Germain

2018 1st Croatia Luka Modrić Spain Real Madrid

2nd Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Italy Juventus

3rd Egypt Mohamed Salah England Liverpool