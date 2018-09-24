This is the time for the FIFA Best Player award

The FIFA Player of the Year for 2018 will be held on Monday at the Royal Festival Hall, on London's Southbank.
The main award of the evening will undoubtedly be the 'Best Fifa Men's Player' award, which is Fifa's equivalent of the prestigious Ballon d'Or.
The three players that will mount the podium are Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.
The tall silver trophy, which bares strong resemblance to the Fifa World Cup trophy, is simply engraved with the title 'The Best'.
Unlike France Football's Ballon d'Or, the winner of Fifa's The Best award is decided by a vote.
At least, it's 25 per cent a public vote. Another 25 per cent of voting rights goes to members of the world's media, while another quarter each goes to national team coaches and national team captains.
What awards are Fifa offering this year?
The Best Fifa Men's Player
The Best Fifa Women's Player
The Best Fifa Men's Coach
The Best Fifa Women's Coach
The Best Fifa Goalkeeper
The Fifa Fair Play Award
The Fifa Puskás Award
The Fifa Fan Award
Fifa Fifpro World11
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon & Norway)
Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon & Germany)
Marta (Orlando Pride & Brazil)
The Best Fifa Men's Coach
Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)
The Best Fifa Women's Coach
Reynald Pedros (Lyon)
Asako Takakura (Japan)
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)
The Fifa Puskás Award
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid vs Liverpool)
Denis Cheryshev (Russia vs Croatia)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Juventus)
Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (AEK vs Olympiakos)
Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro vs America MG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina vs Nigeria, World Cup)
Benjamin Pavard (France vs Argentina, World Cup)
Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal vs Iran, World Cup)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool vs Everton)
The Fifa Goalkeeper Award
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium & Real Madrid)
Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark & Leicester)
Hugo Lloris (France & Tottenham)