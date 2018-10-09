Pulse.com.gh logo
This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited for Sierra Leone clash


2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited for Ghana’s clash against Sierra Leone

The assistant coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko believes Asamoah Gyan is a huge source of motivation for the team, aside providing leadership.

Ibrahim Tanko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars has explained why Kwesi Appiah extended an invitation to Asamoah Gyan for Ghana’s clash against Sierra Leone.

Asamoah Gyan has struggled for playing time at Kayserispor, having featured in three games this season- a total of 44 minutes, all as a substitute.

The technical team has been criticized for handing the 32-year-old striker a call-up to the senior national male football team of Ghana.

Ibrahim Tanko, however, has explained the decision of the technical to include Asamoah Gyan in the team for Ghana’s tie against Sierra Leone.

"Asamoah Gyan has been invited to motivate the team and also provide leadership in the camp of the Black Stars.

"When the opportunity too comes to he will take advantage of that and excel on the field," he told Nhyira FM.

The Black Stars will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Football

England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month
Football Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend
Roundup Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend
I owe a lot to Jose Mourinho: Michael Essien
Premier League I owe a lot to Jose Mourinho: Michael Essien
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up defenders Cristiano Piccini and Lorenzo Tonelli.
Football Tonelli, Piccini get Italy call for Ukraine, Poland games
