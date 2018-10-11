news

Eden Hazard believes he is currently the best player in the world but can only win the prestigious Ballon d’Or if he plays in the Spanish La Liga.

Hazard has expressed his interest in Real Madrid on countless times and has failed to sign a new deal with less than two years left on his Chelsea contract.

READ MORE: Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention Cristriano Ronaldo's name

The 27-year-old who enjoyed the best period of his career in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Belgium claimed bronze and won silver best player on a personal level has indicated that he wants to move away from Chelsea to Spain because it is easier to win the Ballon d’Or playing there than in England.

The last ten winners of the Ballon d'Or have been based in Spain, and when asked whether he needed to move there to be considered the best in the world, he said: "That's why I want to go - maybe."

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

However, when pressed on whether he would consider leaving Chelsea in January, he replied: "No."

Hazard has enjoyed a prolific start to the season, scoring eight goals in 10 matches for Chelsea, and responded "yes" when questioned on whether he thought he was the best player in the world.

But he admits he can still improve, saying: "You can always improve in football. More goals, more assists.

"The team is helping me a lot, but I can improve, for sure."