news

First assistant coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has explained the rationale behind the exclusion of some key players in Ghana latest squad.

The Black Stars technical team, led by coach Kwesi Appiah, have named a 21-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya.

However, the list raised a few eyebrows following the exclusion of some key players, including captain Asamoah Gyan, deputy skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew.

Another player who is completely missing from the roaster is in-form Crystal Palace utility man Jeffrey Schlupp.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey apologises after breaking a Valencia supporter’s glasses

However, the Black Stars assistant manager has now shed light on why the aforementioned players were dropped.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Ibrahim Tanko said Gyan was dropped because he has fitness issues, adding that the Ayew brothers were equally omitted because they have just switched clubs and have to settle first.

“Unfortunately, Asamoah had fitness issues. We followed him and realized he has not yet played [for his club in the Turkish League this season]. We have two matches next month, so he could be called,” the ex-Ghana international said.

On the Ayew brothers, he said: “Dede and Jordan recently changed clubs. For Jordan, even last weekend, he only made the bench.

“Dede has at least played two or three matches since his move, but we think that for a lot of the players that have changed clubs, we don’t want to pressure them. We have two matches next month.

READ ALSO: 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off the pitch issues

“We hope that by then, they would have established themselves in their new clubs. If we feel we need them, they will be called up.”

Explaining Schlupp’s absence, Tank added: “Jeffery Schlupp is playing more offensive for Crystal Palace now, but we felt we had enough wingers or wingbacks now.”

Ghana will face Kenya on September 8 in Nairobi.