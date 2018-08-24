Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

This is why Gyan and the Ayew brothers were left out


Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers

According to Tanko, Gyan was dropped because he has fitness issues and the Ayews have just switched clubs and need to settle first.

  • Published:
play Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko

First assistant coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has explained the rationale behind the exclusion of some key players in Ghana latest squad.

The Black Stars technical team, led by coach Kwesi Appiah, have named a 21-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya.

However, the list raised a few eyebrows following the exclusion of some key players, including captain Asamoah Gyan, deputy skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew.

Another player who is completely missing from the roaster is in-form Crystal Palace utility man Jeffrey Schlupp.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey apologises after breaking a Valencia supporter’s glasses

However, the Black Stars assistant manager has now shed light on why the aforementioned players were dropped.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Ibrahim Tanko said Gyan was dropped because he has fitness issues, adding that the Ayew brothers were equally omitted because they have just switched clubs and have to settle first.

Unfortunately, Asamoah had fitness issues. We followed him and realized he has not yet played [for his club in the Turkish League this season]. We have two matches next month, so he could be called,” the ex-Ghana international said.

On the Ayew brothers, he said: “Dede and Jordan recently changed clubs. For Jordan, even last weekend, he only made the bench.

Dede has at least played two or three matches since his move, but we think that for a lot of the players that have changed clubs, we don’t want to pressure them.  We have two matches next month.

READ ALSO: 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off the pitch issues

We hope that by then, they would have established themselves in their new clubs. If we feel we need them, they will be called up.”

Explaining Schlupp’s absence, Tank added: “Jeffery Schlupp is playing more offensive for Crystal Palace now, but we felt we had enough wingers or wingbacks now.”

Ghana will face Kenya on September 8 in Nairobi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8 Boxing Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8
Football: Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win Football Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win
Football: Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career Football Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career
Football: Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd Football Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd
Football: Ancelotti set for emotional Napoli home debut against old club AC Milan Football Ancelotti set for emotional Napoli home debut against old club AC Milan
Football: Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links Football Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona on the opening weekend
Football Strike threat leaves cloud over La Liga with season up and running
Pablo Sarabia struck the winning goal for Sevilla in Olomouc
Football Sevilla, Celtic, Rangers edge towards Europa League, Burnley beaten
In late May 2018, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Paolo Guerrero (pictured June 2018), allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup
Football Doping ban freeze lifted on Peru's Guerrero
Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after breaking a Valencia supporter’s glasses