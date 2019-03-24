Appiah revealed he preferred Gotzepe's Lumor Agbenyenu in the position left left back to Asamoah who has been converted into the role at Juventus and at his current club, Inter Milan.

Asamoah was highly tipped to start at left back in the game against Kenya, but was surprisingly left on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, the ex-Ghana captain also stated he had plans to Asamoah deploy in midfield

“Actually Kwadwo Asamoah was in my plans, as to whether he will start or sit on the bench you know I have to make the final decision.

“For sometime now I have been using Lumor , and I believe that he had to start so that along line I may bring Kwadwo in.

“I was looking Kwadwo in a way that I might use him at the back or use him in the midfield role.

“So I decided to keep him on the bench for now so as the game went on I will think of whether to bring him or not,” he noted.

The Black Stars, however, managed to win the game thanks to a late striker from debutant Caleb Ekuban.