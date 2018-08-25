This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet

news

Chelsea will only sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid at a prize that would fall short of the World record transfer fee that saw Neymar move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain last season by two million euros.

Paris Saint Germain 222 million Euros, which was the buy out clause of Neymar to force a move for the Brazilian from Barcelona.

Real Madrid have approached Chelsea FC in their quest to land the 27-year-old attacking midfielder, but they were told the Belgian would cost them not less than 220 million euros.

Chelsea’s selling price for Eden Hazard has made Real Madrid president furious because he believes only two players at the moment cost 220 million euros, namely Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid for the past two seasons have refused to sign a world class player, despite calls from the club’s faithful.

Fans of the club are growing impatient after the powers there be of the club have been dragging their feat in signing a top-notch attacker to replace Crsitiano Ronaldo who guaranteed the side not less than 50 goals a season and poured out their anger by boycotting the opening day La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeau against Getefe last weekend.

Real Madrid believe players have been over priced and that the only two players who worth a price nearing World record transfer fees are the Paris Saint Germain duo of Mbappe and Neymar.