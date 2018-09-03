news

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid with over 450 goals for the Los Blancos, but he is yet to score for Juventus in three games.

The 33-year-old would need time to find his goal scoring boot at Juventus, so the Italian giants have to exercise patience.

Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find the back of the net probably because of the following:

The Portuguese skipper is missing the services of Karim Benzema: The Frenchman complemented the effort of Ronaldo and he played selflessly alongside the latter and created opportunities for him most often.

Karim Benzema would prefer to locate Cristiano Ronaldo when he is even in a good position to score. He played a second fiddle to the Portuguese in terms of goal scoring

Benzema is not as clinical as the former Manchester United attacker and also in order not to arouse the anger of Real Madrid fans he prefers to pass rather than to go for goal and waste it.

It took away his confidence and gave Cristiano Ronaldo much more opportunities in front of goal.

Real Madrid players used to play for Cristiano Ronaldo: Aside Karim Benzema, the rest of the Real Madrid playing body played for Ronaldo.

The attacking play of the Los Blancos revolved around the Portuguese striker. The laterals of Real Madrid in the persons of Dani Carvajal and Marcello created a lot of chances for Cristiano Ronaldo with their incisive crosses.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and to some extent Isco produced great balls from midfield to the final third of the field and Cristiano Ronaldo was mostly the target of their swift play.

The situation is quite different at Juventus. Ronaldo is yet to get his teammates to play for him. After monitoring the three games he has played thus far, Juventus play as a unit and they don’t centre their goal scoring on the effort of one man. Their sources of goals is more of a collaborative effort than one man show.

Manzukic is a prolific striker and his confidence level is very high, so he goes for goal when he feels like and he wouldn’t have to look at Cristiano Ronaldo before going for glory.

Until, his Juventus teammate change their mentality and decide to play for Cristiano Ronaldo, he would struggle to replicate the goal scoring feat he chalked in the La Liga.

Italy is also known for its defensive nature: The Serie A has the meanest defence. Most coaches pack the bus and in the end win with slight margins.

Coupled with this some teams assign two or three players to mark Ronaldo out of the game and on situations he get chances defenders do their best to block his balls with their bodies.

They want to prove a point that the Serie A has the toughest defence and they will not allow him to bag 50 goals he was recording season in, season out for Real Madrid.

Over anxiety has also been Cristiano Ronaldo’s bane: He is eager to register his name on the score sheet and by so doing he ends up misfiring.

He has recorded more attempts at goal than any player in the top five European leagues, yet he fluffs them each time.

A clear example is Juventus’ 2-0 win over Lazio. He would have recorded his debut Serie A goal if he had been calm in front of goal when an opportunity came his way, but he missed it before Mario Manzukic finished it off perfectly.

However, it is just a matter of time for him to rediscover his goal scoring form. But it is very evident that he would find it difficult to score plenty of goals and finish the season as the Serie A top scorer.