Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus


This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus

The reigning world footballer of the year is yet to find the back of the net in three competitive games for Juventus.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus play

This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid with over 450 goals for the Los Blancos, but he is yet to score for Juventus in three games.

The 33-year-old would need time to find his goal scoring boot at Juventus, so the Italian giants have to exercise patience.

Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find the back of the net probably because of the following:

The Portuguese skipper is missing the services of Karim Benzema: The Frenchman complemented the effort of Ronaldo and he played selflessly alongside the latter and created opportunities for him most often.

Karim Benzema would prefer to locate Cristiano Ronaldo when he is even in a good position to score. He played a second fiddle to the Portuguese in terms of goal scoring

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

Benzema is not as clinical as the former Manchester United attacker and also in order not to arouse the anger of Real Madrid fans he prefers to pass rather than to go for goal and waste it.

It took away his confidence and gave Cristiano Ronaldo much more opportunities in front of goal.

Real Madrid players used to play for Cristiano Ronaldo: Aside Karim Benzema, the rest of the Real Madrid playing body played for Ronaldo.

The attacking play of the Los Blancos revolved around the Portuguese striker. The laterals of Real Madrid in the persons of Dani Carvajal and Marcello created a lot of chances for Cristiano Ronaldo with their incisive crosses.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and to some extent Isco produced great balls from midfield to the final third of the field and Cristiano Ronaldo was mostly the target of their swift play.

The situation is quite different at Juventus. Ronaldo is yet to get his teammates to play for him. After monitoring the three games he has played thus far, Juventus play as a unit and they don’t centre their goal scoring on the effort of one man. Their sources of goals is more of a collaborative effort than one man show.

Manzukic is a prolific striker and his confidence level is very high, so he goes for goal when he feels like and he wouldn’t have to look at Cristiano Ronaldo before going for glory.

Until, his Juventus teammate change their mentality and decide to play for Cristiano Ronaldo, he would struggle to replicate the goal scoring feat he chalked in the La Liga.

Italy is also known for its defensive nature: The Serie A has the meanest defence. Most coaches pack the bus and in the end win with slight margins.

Coupled with this some teams assign two or three players to mark Ronaldo out of the game and on situations he get chances defenders do their best to block his balls with their bodies.

They want to prove a point that the Serie A has the toughest defence and they will not allow him to bag 50 goals he was recording season in, season out for Real Madrid.

Over anxiety has also been Cristiano Ronaldo’s bane: He is eager to register his name on the score sheet and by so doing he ends up misfiring.

He has recorded more attempts at goal than any player in the top five European leagues, yet he fluffs them each time.

A clear example is Juventus’ 2-0 win over Lazio. He would have recorded his debut Serie A goal if he had been calm in front of goal when an opportunity came his way, but he missed it before Mario Manzukic finished it off perfectly.

However, it is just a matter of time for him to rediscover his goal scoring form. But it is very evident that he would find it difficult to score plenty of goals and finish the season as the Serie A top scorer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record
Football: Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals Football Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals
The Best: Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year The Best Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year
Football: Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid Football Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
Super Clash: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat Super Clash 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat
Football: 'General' Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool Football 'General' Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
8 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace...bullet
10 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has given his backing to Jose Mourinho
Football Man Utd headed in right direction under Mourinho, insists Schmeichel
Six of the best? Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to move ahead of five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi after being nominated to win the award for a sixth time on Monday
Football Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award
Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years
The Best Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years
Weydandt scored twice on his Hanover debut against Karlsruher in the German Cup
Football Hanover's Weydandt continues fairytale rise with first pro contract