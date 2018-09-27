news

The FA has sold the Wembley Stadium in order to reinvest in grassroots football to help develop the game.

Shahid Khan has offered to buy Wembley for £600m and the English FA intends to spend £500m to revamp grassroots football.

The governing body wants to build 1500 artificial pitches across the country, helping to develop the game.

Khan is keen to bring his NFL franchise Jackonsville Jaguars to the UK.

The team currently play some regular season matches in London at Wembley and Twickenham.

However, the FA insist Wembley will remain the home stadium of the Three Lions, and will also host the FA Cup final and other tournaments, such as the FA Vase and Women's FA Cup.