Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

This is why the English FA wants to sell Wembley


In England This is why the English FA wants to sell the prestigious Wembley Stadium

England wants to give premium to grassroots football

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is why the English FA wants to sell Wembley play This is why the English FA wants to sell Wembley

The FA has sold the Wembley Stadium in order to reinvest in grassroots football to help develop the game.

Shahid Khan has offered to buy Wembley for £600m and the English FA intends to spend £500m to revamp grassroots football.

READ MORE: All award winners of the Best FIFA gala

The governing body wants to build 1500 artificial pitches across the country, helping to develop the game.

Khan is keen to bring his NFL franchise Jackonsville Jaguars to the UK.

The team currently play some regular season matches in London at Wembley and Twickenham.

Khan is keen to bring his NFL franchise Jackonsville Jaguars to the UK.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

The team currently play some regular season matches in London at Wembley and Twickenham.

However,  the FA insist Wembley will remain the home stadium of the Three Lions, and will also host the FA Cup final and other tournaments, such as the FA Vase and Women's FA Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football Association: Kwesi Nyantakyi could be exonerated by FIFA-Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi could be exonerated by FIFA-Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe
La Liga: How Real Madrid got affected by the curse of the Best in their defeat to Sevilla La Liga How Real Madrid got affected by the curse of the Best in their defeat to Sevilla
Premier League: Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to deal with Mourinho Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to deal with Mourinho
Football: 'Jinxed' Hertha out to ruin Kovac's homecoming with Bayern Football 'Jinxed' Hertha out to ruin Kovac's homecoming with Bayern
Football: Shahid Khan moves closer to ?600m Wembley purchase Football Shahid Khan moves closer to ?600m Wembley purchase
Football: Germany beat Turkey for right to host Euro 2024 Football Germany beat Turkey for right to host Euro 2024

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
Sports News: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 Sports News Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19



Top Articles

1 Best FIFA Player of 2018 From a refugee to a world best player, the...bullet
2 The Best FIFA Men's Player This is the list of all winners of the FIFA...bullet
3 Today In History 5-star Ghana thrash Uruguay 5-0bullet
4 Football Barca and Madrid endure surprise La Liga defeatsbullet
5 Preview Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an...bullet
6 Football Mourinho and Pogba filmed in tense Man United...bullet
7 Best FIFA Men's Player Award Luka Modric sets new world...bullet
8 The Long List All award winners of the Best FIFA galabullet
9 Five Ghanaian players with university degreebullet
10 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
10 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet

Football

Bribery and corruption can never be eradicated from Ghana football
Bribery and corruption can never be eradicated from Ghana football
UEFA will bring in Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League from next season
Football VAR to be used in Champions League from next season and at Euro 2020
CK  Akunnor & Yusif Abubakar in two horse race for Kotoko coaching job
Ghana Premier League CK  Akunnor & Yusif Abubakar in two horse race for Kotoko coaching job
Sevilla vs Real Madrid
La Liga Real Madrid suffer 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla
X
Advertisement