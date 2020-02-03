Ghana star Andre Ayew has become a crowd favourite since returning to Championship side Swansea City.

This photo of young Swansea fan asking for Andre Ayew’s jersey is so touching

The 30-year-old returned to the Swans last summer following a one-year loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

Ayew has since been a very important figure at the club this season, chipping in with goals and assists.

He has so far scored 12 goals in all competitions this campaign and also has four assists to his name.

On Saturday, Ayew played full throttle as Swansea City drew 1-1 with Preston North End in the Championship.

The Ghanaian’s efforts impressed a young Swansea fan so much that she requested to have his jersey at the end of the game.

Sitting in the stands with her father, the young fan raised a placard with the inscription: “Andre please can I have your shirt?”

We cannot confirm if Ayew made the little girl’s dream come true, but this gesture was truly touching.