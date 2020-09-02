This quiz will test your knowledge on Ghana's AFCON participation
How well do you know Ghana's participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Let this quiz test your knowledge on that
Who scored Ghana’s first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) goal?
Edward Acquah
Wilberforce Mfum
Aggrey Fyn
Baba Yara
Wilberforce Mfum Next question
Which coach guided Ghana to their first AFCON triumph?
Josef Ember
Carlos Alberto Parreira
CK Gyamfi
Osam Duoudu
CK Gyamfi Next question
Which year did Ghana win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for keeps?
1968
1978
1965
1982
1978 Next question
Which year did Ghana participate in their first AFCON tournament?
1958
1959
1962
1963
1963 Next question
Which country did Ghana beat to win the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)?
Uganda
Sudan
Nigeria
Ivory Coast
Uganda Next question
Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations in which year?
1968
1978
1982
1992
1982 Next question
Which country denied Ghana from winning the AFCON in 2015?
Uganda
Sudan
Nigeria
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast Next question
Who was the captain of the 1963 AFCON winning team of Ghana?
Edward Acquah
Wilberforce Mfum
Aggrey Fyn
Baba Yara
Aggrey Fyn Next question
Which club dominated the 1963 AFCON winning team of Ghana?
Real Republicans
Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak
Great Olympics
Real Republicans Next question
Ghana were knocked out of the 2019 AFCON at which stage?
Group stage
Round of 16
Quarter finals
Semi-finals
Round of 16 Next question
