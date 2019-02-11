Abbey grabbed the initiative for PKNP FC with a smart finish on the 37th of the game.

But the visitors failed to hold on their slim lead as Felda rallied to earn a draw in the game.

Abbey, 25, joined the Sea Blue lads after terminating his contract with Egypt Premier League side Ismaily SC last year.

The former Hearts of Oak skipper has amass four appearances for PKNP with a goal to his credit.

Abbey was member of the Black Stars B team that defeated Nigeria 4-1 to clinch the 2017 WAFU Cup.

credit: ghanasoccernet