The 30-man shortlist compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals was released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday morning.

Both Partey and Ayew scored in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid star scored Ghana’s first goal of the qualifiers as his shot found the back of the net in a two-nil win for the Kwesi Appiah’s men.

Jordan Ayew scored from 12-yards out as Ghana topped Group C with two wins from two.

The pair face stiff competition from Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City and Algeria), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal and Gabon) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal).

The 30-man list will be trimmed down to three before the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at the Citadel Azure, Hurgada, Egypt.