‘I love my club and country’ – Thomas Partey apologises for red card and AFCON exit

On Tuesday, he suffered elimination with Ghana in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Barely 24 hours later, he was shown a red card in the semi-final second leg of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Having been criticised for his poor performance for Ghana at the AFCON, Partey has now rendered an apology.

In a statement, the midfielder also took responsibility for his sending off in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

“I am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques. I should be more intelligent not to get in a challenge already booked but this is my personality. I like to fight for every ball,” he wrote.

“I love this club and I love my country even though things sometimes don't happen how I wanted. I would continue to work harder and make things right.

“I came back with the mentality to make myself available for the team to get to the final but it did not happen as planned. I will continue to give my all when I am on the field of play because this is my life and this is what I chose to do.

“I am not happy with all that happened yesterday [Thursday] and at the Afcon but I understand only with hard work things will change so I will continue to work hard to change this. Thanks.”