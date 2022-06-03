Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

At a short ceremony on Friday, June 3, 2022, the midfielder was conferred with the title of “Mahefalor, which translates as defender of the area.

Last year, Partey launched a foundation to help create opportunities for the youth in Odumase Krobo and Ashaiman.

The Arsenal midfielder was joined by some friends and loved ones as the Thomas Partey Foundation (TPF) was launched in Somanya in June 2021.

The Foundation aims to “create opportunities and hope for talented and less privileged youngsters” in the two areas where Partey grew up.

It also seeks to provide basic community amenities for various groups through different projects and activities.

This is Partey’s own way of giving back to society, having risen become one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers.

Meanwhile, the midfielder missed Ghana’s AFCON 2023 qualifier against Madagascar on Wednesday due to injury.

Partey hasn’t played in almost three months after suffering a thigh injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.