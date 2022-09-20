Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting

Some of the residents sustained injuries following the clash, having accused the military of brutalising them amidst the tensions.

Partey, therefore, decided to support the victims by donating an undisclosed amount of money to them to cater for their basic needs and medical bills.

The midfielder’s team, including his PRO Samuel Zigah and father Jacob Partey, visited the Nuaso town to make the donation on his behalf.

“Today, we have come to sympathise with you on behalf of Thomas Partey. It’s sad to see you in this situation,” Zigah said, as quoted by The Ghana Report.

“We want to make you aware that you are not alone in your predicament, and therefore it is our hope that you will soon recover and get back to your normal duties.”

In June, Partey, who is the assistant captain of the Black Stars, was installed as a Development Chief in his hometown, Manya Krobo.

The 29-year-old was conferred with the title by the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II.

At a short ceremony, the midfielder was conferred with the title of “Mahefalor,” which translates as defender of the area.