RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has donated money to the victims of last month’s shooting incident in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting
Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting

It will be recalled that there was a clash between residents of Lower Manya Krobo and a military team that was deployed to assist the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in installing prepaid meters in the area.

Read Also

Some of the residents sustained injuries following the clash, having accused the military of brutalising them amidst the tensions.

Thomas Partey supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting
Thomas Partey supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting Pulse Ghana

Partey, therefore, decided to support the victims by donating an undisclosed amount of money to them to cater for their basic needs and medical bills.

The midfielder’s team, including his PRO Samuel Zigah and father Jacob Partey, visited the Nuaso town to make the donation on his behalf.

“Today, we have come to sympathise with you on behalf of Thomas Partey. It’s sad to see you in this situation,” Zigah said, as quoted by The Ghana Report.

“We want to make you aware that you are not alone in your predicament, and therefore it is our hope that you will soon recover and get back to your normal duties.”

Thomas Partey supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting
Thomas Partey supports victims of Lower Manya Krobo shooting Pulse Ghana

In June, Partey, who is the assistant captain of the Black Stars, was installed as a Development Chief in his hometown, Manya Krobo.

The 29-year-old was conferred with the title by the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II.

At a short ceremony, the midfielder was conferred with the title of “Mahefalor,” which translates as defender of the area.

This followed the launch of the Thomas Partey Foundation to help create opportunities for the youth in Odumase Krobo and Ashaiman.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

‘I’ve been to Nigeria but Ghana gave me best welcome’ – Patrice Evra

‘I’ve been to Nigeria but Ghana gave me best welcome’ – Patrice Evra

‘I want to play’ – Brian Brobbey reacts to losing his position to Kudus

‘I want to play’ – Brian Brobbey reacts to losing his position to Kudus

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club