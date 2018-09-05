Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1


Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1

Exactly a year today Thomas Partey scored first hat-trick for Ghana

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1 play

Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1

Thomas Partey grabbed an amazing hat-trick as Ghana clobbered Congo 5-1 in Brazzaville on Tuesday 5th September, 2017 to revive the country's faint 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign hopes.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder scored from close range, curled the third and rattled his first international career hat-trick for the fourth goal as the West African giants put a brave Congolese side to the sword.

Real Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, who replaced injured captain Asamoah Gyan, also grabbed a remarkable brace on his return to the national team.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

Yiadom poked home the opener on 22 minutes after some pinball in the penalty area connecting from close range before Partey increased the tally.

An unmarked Lloyd Ayet headed home to reduce the deficit before Thomas Partey restored the two-goal lead to end the first half.

The Black Stars returned for the second stanza brimmed with confidence but the Congolese tested goalkeeper Richard Ofori,  who produced three top class saves to deny the home side.

Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey picked up on a loose ball, prodded it forward and fired to give Ghana an unassailable 4-1 lead before Richmond Boakye-Yiadom grabbed his brace with a cool finish five minutes from time.

Congo had started the game in Brazzaville strongly but were overpowered after the Black Stars opened the scoring against the run of play through Boakye after 23 minutes, with Partey doubling that lead just three minutes later.

In a topsy-turvy spell just before half-time, Illoy Ayyet scored his first goal for Congo after 43 minutes only for Partey to spin cleverly and fire home Christian Atsu's pass from a tight angle in first-half stoppage time.

With 21 minutes left on the clock, Partey resembled a seasoned striker as he lashed into the top corner after 69 minutes to seal his hat-trick.

Suddenly a huge sense of optimism has erupted in the West African country with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of the game between Egypt and Uganda in Alexandria.

Ghana remain third on the table but with an improved five points, two adrift of Uganda who play as guest of the Pharoahs later tonight in Alexandria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Niger hold Black Starlets to goalless Video Niger hold Black Starlets to goalless
Football: Beckham team to be known as 'Inter Miami' Football Beckham team to be known as 'Inter Miami'
Number 12: FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days
Highest Earners: Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player Highest Earners Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player
Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Football: Southgate won't turn back time with England old guard Football Southgate won't turn back time with England old guard

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to...bullet
5 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh...bullet
6 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at...bullet
9 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano...bullet
10 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten...bullet

Football

Football News All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League
Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash- Spokesperson person for Liaison Team
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash
Budding Footballers Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra; 25 to be select for next round
Ricardo is returning to Bordeaux where he was coach from 2005-7
Football Bordeaux end search for Poyet replacement as Ricardo joins from Santos