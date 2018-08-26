Thomas Partey chalks up 100th Atletico Madrid appearance

news

Atletico Madrid's scouting network has been lauded in recent years, and Thomas Partey is a perfect example of that with the Ghanaian making his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday.

The 2017/18 season saw Partey become an ever-present within Diego Simeone's squad, with the Argentine appreciating his versatility.

As Sime Vrsaljko struggled to convince the former River Plate coach of his worth, Partey took on the mantle of playing as a utility right-back, earning a lucrative new contract in the process.

He debuted on November 28, 2015 against Espanyol at the Estadio Vicente Calderon, playing 33 minutes as a substitute replacing Luciano Vietto.

Since that moment he has played 64 matches in LaLiga Santander, 10 Copa del Rey fixtures and a combined 25 matches in the Champions League and Europa League.

Of those 100 matches 56 of them have been from the start, although he was a first-half substitute against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening.

Juanfran was forced off through injury and Partey was introduced to deputise for him, despite his natural preference to play in central midfielder.