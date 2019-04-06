The midfielder was substituted in the 56th minute of their 2-0 win over Girona on Tuesday for fear of picking a booking which could have ruled him out of the Barcelona game.

But coach Diego Simeone could do with the services of the midfield gem as the Rojiblancos aim at closing the gap between them and the catalans.

Other players available for the Argentine on Saturday are France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann and José María Giménez, both of whom avoided suspension.

Meanwhile, Spanish forward Diego Costa and French midfielder Thomas Lemar are awaiting late fitness test.

Thomas Partey has been in stupendous form for the Madrid based club this season, playing 26 La Liga games and scoring three times.

The 25-year old Ghanaian is on the radar of Manchester clubs, United and City.

credit: football ghana