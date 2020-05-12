Partey has been in the form of his life this season and has emerged as the most standout Atletico Madrid player, attracting interest from several clubs with Arsenal leading the pack.

A section of the Ghanaian football-loving fans believes Thomas Partey is a better player than Michael Essien at his prime.

Stephen Appiah has waded into the debate of fans drawing a comparison between Essien and Partey, stating that his former teammate was far better than the 26-year-old midfielder.

“As for me nothing will change my mind. Partey is nowhere near Essien in all departments thus skill set, reading the game, passing or versatility,” he spoke to Joy FM.

“Many yards off the ‘Lyon Essien’,not to talk of the Chelsea Essien.”

Michael Essien has been one of Ghana’s greatest assets in the last two decades due to his exploits at French side Olympique Lyon and English giants Chelsea.