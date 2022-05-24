Photos: Thomas Partey dines with Gabby Otchere-Darko and son in London

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, Gabriel and Martin Odegaard ensured Donny van de Beek’s striker only counted as a consolation for the Toffees.

Despite their huge victory, Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with rivals Tottenham beating them to the fourth position.

Partey, who is currently injured and played no part in Sunday’s game, hosted Gabby and his son to a dinner party in London.

Also at the dinner were the midfielder’s father, Jacob Partey, his publicist Sammy Ziga and Gabby’s son, Jasper.

“My son, Jasper, and I had the privilege of joining @Thomaspartey22 , his dad, Jacob Teye Partey, and others for dinner last night to celebrate the 5-1 victory and the end of, evidently, a progressive season under Arteta,” the NPP stalwart later posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Partey hasn’t featured for Arsenal in almost two months after sustaining a thigh injury against Crystal Palace in March.