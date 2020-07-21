Thomas Partey sustained injury over the weekend when Atletico Madrid defeated Real Sociedad in the La Liga.

With three weeks away from Atletico Madrid tie against Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Partey remains a major injury concern for the Madrid side.

The 27-year-old has been Atletico Madrid’s best performer in the middle of the park, having scored four goals and provided one assist in 46 appearances for the Rojiblancos this season

Atletico are intent on renewing his contract despite intense interest from Arsenal.