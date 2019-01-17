The Atletico Madrid midfielder finished fifth to beat popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and StoneBwoy on the list. He however trailed the award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle and Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information.

StoneBwoy came 9th, finishing two places above his rival, Shatta Wale.

Thomas Partey leads list of Ghanaian players named in the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians of 2018.

Other Ghanaian players who were done honours of joining people from other disciplines on the 50 Most Influential Ghanaians list were Emmanuel Boateng, Daniel Amartey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Kwadwo Asamoah came 36th on the list, while Daniel Amartey and Emmanuel Boateng placed 47th and 48th respectively on the list.

The list compiled by ghavancemedia.org recognizes young Ghanaians, who work hard to make impact and also have an influence on the people in the country.