The Gunners will come up against Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Etihad stadium.

Partey joined Arteta’s side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey has higher defending stats than Harry Maguire on FIFA 21

Thomas Partey: I couldn’t sleep the night before Arsenal move

The 27-year-old will wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal, and will reportedly earn £250,000 per week.

Despite arriving at the club just a two days ago, the Arsenal manager insists he is fit and could start against Man City.

“Well he was here just yesterday, he is getting familiar with everything around the club,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website.

“Today he will have his first training session, so everything has to come really quickly for him. We knew that before we signed him that he is fit, he is very willing to start playing, and we will see how he goes in the next few days.”

Arteta further revealed that Partey has already started acquainting himself with his teammates and other staff of the club.

“I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad, and the staff. I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time, and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team.

“He got to know some of his team-mates [already]. Not all of them, because some are still on international duty, but we will have everyone back today and it will be a good day for him to get to know everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, Partey has overtaken Michael Essien as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all-time following his move to Arsenal.