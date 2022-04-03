RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey: Ghana star celebrates reaching 1 million followers on Instagram

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has reached a million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

The 28-year-old made a post celebrating his latest followership landmark on the photo and video-sharing social networking site.

Partey has enjoyed an amazing last two months for both club and country following a disastrous campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The midfielder has been in imperious form for Arsenal and has been a key player for the Gunners as they aim to finish in the Premier League top four.

He also played an important role as the Black Stars got the better of West African rivals Nigeria to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last Tuesday.

A first-half strike by Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Having reached a million followers on Instagram, Partey shared a compilation video accompanied by the caption: “A million thanks.”

