Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Internet sleuths concluded that Partey was the culprit since he was excluded from Arsenal's pre-season German tour. The suspicions turned out to be true with his Moroccan girlfriend accused him of rape.

According to an article on the Arsenal main website, Partey's name has been included in the squad list ahead of their tour of the USA.

Arsenal

Recall that earlier in the year, Partey made headlines after changing his religion and adopting the Muslim name Yakubu as he planned to wed his Moroccan girlfriend.

Partey rape allegations

According to reports which emerged after news of Partey’s arrest hit the tabloids, his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella accused the Arsenal lynchpin of rape as he refused to marry her.

As quoted in The Telegraph, the incidents in question occurred more than a year ago, but further investigations continue despite the player's release.

“On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.”

Pulse Nigeria

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.” the statement read.