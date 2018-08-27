Pulse.com.gh logo
Thomas Partey joins exclusive club of 164 with 100 games


The Ghanaian midfielder is the latest of the 164 players with 100 or more appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey joined history makers when he made his 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid on Saturday in the La Liga.

He was introduced in the game in the 36th minute as a replacement for right full back Juanfran as Atletico Madrid defeated Real Vallecano 1-0 courtesy of Antoine Greizman’s lone goal.

Thomas Partey after featuring for the Wanda Metropolitano side has played 100 times for the Madrid based outfit, making him the 164th player to do so.

The Black Stars box to box midfielder was presented a plaque to mark this enviable feat chalked as a player for Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian has 64 games in LaLiga, ten in the cup, 25 in European competitions and one in the Super Cup. He is the fourth African player that has played 100 games for the club along with Mendonca (234), Jones (129) and Ben Barek (123).

Of course the fact that now there are a lot more matches and so more names on the list which is headed by Adelardo Rodriguez and there are 12 in the present squad: Oblak, Juanfran, Gimenez, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis, Correa, Griezmann and Costa aong with Partey.

lt is Partey's fourth season in the first team after coming through the youth ranks and playing out on loan at Mallorca and Almeria. Last March he extended his contract until 2023.

