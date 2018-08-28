Pulse.com.gh logo
Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain


The Ghanaian midfielder used Stone Bwoy’s hit song ‘Tomorrow’ as his welcome song when he walked to the field to receive an award for making 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey was welcomed by song of his favourite musician Stone Bwoy titled ‘Tomorrow’ as approached to receive a plaque from Atletico Madrid for making 100 appearances for the club.

Thomas Partey came on in the 36 minute for Juanfra as Atletico Madrid edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the La Liga on Saturday, courtesy of Antoine Griezman’s lone goal.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

That game was Partey’s 100 for Atletico Madrid and ended up joining a club of 164 players who have achieved this adorable feat for Atletico Madrid.

He was honoured by the club after the game.

Thomas Partey is a fan of Stone Bwoy and it was in place that he was welcomed by ‘Tomorrow’, a popular by the Ghanaian dancehall musician for his award.

READ MORE: Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup

Lights at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium were shut off and his teammates formed a semi-circle to give him a treat on his special moment in the club’s history.

 

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 25, 2018
Football Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA
Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0
Premier League Lucas Moura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0