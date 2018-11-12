Thomas Partey named in La Liga team of the week

news

Thomas Partey has been given the recognition as one of the players who put up good display over the weekend in the La Liga.

Partey was on top of his game as Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-2 on Sunday in the La Liga- he provided assist and scored a long ranger.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams, who has Ghanaian descent also excelled for Athletic Bilbao as he registered a brace to secure a place in the La Liga team of the week.

Inaki Willians is yet commit the future of his international football career, but he has expressed his interest to play for the La Roja of Spain and has even earned a call-up to the Spanish national team, before.