Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Thomas Partey named in La Liga team of the week

The splendid performance by the Ghanaian midfielder has earned him a place in the La Liga team of the week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thomas Partey named in La Liga team of the week play

Thomas Partey named in La Liga team of the week

Thomas Partey has been given the recognition as one of the players who put up good display over the weekend in the La Liga.

Partey was on top of his game as Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-2 on Sunday in the La Liga- he provided assist and scored a long ranger.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams, who has Ghanaian descent also excelled for Athletic Bilbao as he registered a brace to secure a place in the La Liga team of the week.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Inaki Willians is yet commit the future of his international football career, but he has expressed his interest to play for the La Roja of Spain and has even earned a call-up to the Spanish national team, before.

Thomas Partey named in La Liga team of the week play

Thomas Partey named in La Liga team of the week
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Neymar earns GHc 1.7m a year by just greeting PSG fans Neymar earns GHc 1.7m a year by just greeting PSG fans
Kotoko receives new bus ahead of Africa campaign Kotoko receives new bus ahead of Africa campaign
Football: Spanish press call for Solari appointment as permanent Real Madrid coach Football Spanish press call for Solari appointment as permanent Real Madrid coach
Football: Five talking points from Serie A Football Five talking points from Serie A
Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia
Football: Leicester's Albrighton says Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha needs time to grieve Football Leicester's Albrighton says Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha needs time to grieve

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (L), seen here competing with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic, believes City's 3-1 derby win has done major damage to their local rivals' hopes of winning the Premier League title this season
Football Bernardo Silva believes City's derby win may have ended United's title bid
Hearts of Oak enters three-year partnership with Umbro
Franck Ribery allegedly slapped television pundit Patrick Guillou following Bayern Munich's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Ribery slaps TV pundit after Bayern defeat: reports
Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend
Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend
X
Advertisement