The 27-year-old was handed his first start in an Arsenal shirt, playing alongside Mohamed Elneny in a two-man pivot.

Partey put up an assured performance as goals from David Luis and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arsenal win 2-1.

The Ghanaian completed the most passes in the opposition half (50) and had the most tackles (five).

He also recorded the most aerials won (four), while recovering the ball more times than any other player (eight).

His performance drew widespread applause from fans, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta describing him as solid.

"He looked really solid, really comfortable, and I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open and took more chances, attacking spaces with some players," the Spaniard said.

"I think he was fantastic tonight and there is much more to come from him obviously.

"He needs his team-mates around him, it's not about him. With the price we paid for him and the profile of him, he's going to have a lot of people looking at him every single game.”

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.